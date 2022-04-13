Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 101 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 101 cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 40s from Edinburg and a woman from Mission over the age of 70 died as a result of the virus. Neither of the deceases were vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 24 12-19 18 20s 13 30s 12 40s 9 50s 10 60s 7 70+ 9 Total: 101

The county also reported that 44 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 35 adults and nine children.

Of the 44 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 11 patients are in intensive care units, including 10 adults and one child.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, three staff members and five students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 198,917 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,895 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 222 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.