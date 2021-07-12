Hidalgo County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 172 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Monday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 172 positive cases of COVID-19.

Two men in their 60s from Mission died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Since the pandemic began, 2,922 people have died as a result of the virus in the county.

Of the new cases reported Monday, 95 are confirmed and 77 are probable, according to the report.

The people who tested positive were in the following age groups:

• 31 people in the 0-19 age group

There have been 94, 214 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began.