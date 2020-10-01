Hidalgo County reports 20 more coronavirus-related deaths, 214 additional cases

Hidalgo County reported on Thursday 20 more residents died due to coronavirus complications, as well as 214 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,718 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 32,198.

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 173 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 55 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 28,246 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 2,234 known active cases in Hidalgo County.





