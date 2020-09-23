Hidalgo County reports 25 more coronavirus-related deaths, 164 new cases

Hidalgo County reported on Wednesday 25 more residents died due to coronavirus complications, as well as 164 more tested positive for the virus — bringing the total number of fatalities in the county to 1,588 and the total of confirmed coronavirus cases to 31,162.

Among those who died is a female in her 20's from Weslaco.

“The death toll continues and so does the tragedy of this disease,” said Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez. “Unfortunately, we are seeing younger people dying from this virus. This is a real threat that we can survive as long as we take the proper precautions. Evidence shows that it can kill any person of any age. I extend my condolences to the family and friends of those who have perished.”

According to a news release from the county, there are currently 179 COVID-19 patients under hospitalization, including 62 in intensive care units.

Of the total number of people who tested positive in the Hidalgo County since the beginning of the pandemic, 27,394 have been released from isolation. According to the news release, there are currently 2,180 known active cases in Hidalgo County.