Hidalgo County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 207 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 207 positive cases.

Two men and two women from the cities of Edinburg, McAllen and Mission in their 50s and over the age of 70 died as a result of the virus, according to the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. Since the pandemic began, 2,830 people have died as a result of the virus.

The county also reported 207 positive cases. Of the cases, 134 cases are confirmed, 47 are probable and 26 are suspect.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 89,037 cases in Hidalgo County.

129 county residents remain in area hospitals with COVID-19 complications with 41 of them being treated in intensive care units.