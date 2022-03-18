Hidalgo County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 26 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Friday reported four people died due to the virus and 26 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Of the four people who died due to the virus, two were not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. The youngest person who died was a man in his 50s from Pharr.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 4 12-19 4 20s 2 30s 3 40s 6 50s 3 60s 2 70+ 2 Total: 26

The county also reported 63 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 62 adults and one child.

Of the 63 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 19 patients are in intensive care units, including 18 adult patients and one child.

Since the pandemic began, 195,007 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,867 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 425 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.