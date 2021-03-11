Hidalgo County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths, 257 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Thursday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 257 positive cases of COVID-19.
Three women and two men died as a result of the virus. The youngest was a man in his 40s.
Since the pandemic started, there have been 2,703 deaths related to the coronavirus in Hidalgo County.
The county also reported 257 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 146 are confirmed, 110 are probable and one is suspect.
Since the pandemic started, 79,637 people have tested positive for the virus in Hidalgo County.
READ ALSO:
More News
News Video
-
UTRGV professor sheds light on surge of migrants at the border
-
Edinburg police to assist business owners in enforcing masks at businesses
-
More state troopers headed to border as part of Gov. Abbott's Operation...
-
Consumer News: What you need to know about DNA testing kits
-
Sheriff: Body found in rural Edinburg under investigation