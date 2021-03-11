Hidalgo County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths, 257 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Thursday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 257 positive cases of COVID-19.

Three women and two men died as a result of the virus. The youngest was a man in his 40s.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 2,703 deaths related to the coronavirus in Hidalgo County.

The county also reported 257 positive cases of COVID-19. Of the cases, 146 are confirmed, 110 are probable and one is suspect.

Since the pandemic started, 79,637 people have tested positive for the virus in Hidalgo County.

