Hidalgo County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths, 303 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Friday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 303 positive cases of COVID-19.
Residents from Alton, Donna, Edinburg, McAllen and Weslaco died as a result of the virus, according to the report released by the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services. The youngest was a man in his 20s from McAllen.
The 303 people who tested positive were in the following age groups:
|Age Range
|Number of Cases
|0-11
|89
|12-19
|43
|20s
|29
|30s
|39
|40s
|43
|50s
|30
|60s
|17
|70+
|13
|Total:
|303
There are currently 459 COVID-19 patients in Hidalgo County hospitals; 411 are adult patients and 48 are pediatric patients.
Of those hospitalized with COVID-19, 118 patients are in intensive care units. Of the 118 in the ICU, 112 are adult patients and six are pediatric patients.
The county also reported 25 new positive infections among staff in Hidalgo County school districts, and 59 new positive infections among students. The county doesn't report the school district where positive infections occurred.
Since the pandemic began, 105,508 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,029 people have died as a result of the virus in the county.
