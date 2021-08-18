Hidalgo County reports 6 pediatric COVID patients in intensive care units

Hidalgo County is now including data about pediatric patients and positive school infections in its daily COVID-19 report.

According to the report released Wednesday, there are currently 490 patients with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County hospitals. Of those cases, 425 are adult and 65 are pediatric.

The county also reported 120 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care units. Of those cases, 114 are adult and six are pediatric.

Eleven staff members and 14 students in Hidalgo County school districts tested positive for the virus, according to the Wednesday report. The report did not include the specific campuses.

The changes to the county's COVID-19 report comes as hospitalizations surge across the Valley and state.

Eight coronavirus-related deaths and 412 positive cases were reported Wednesday.

Eight people from Donna, Edinburg, McAllen and Mission died as a result of the virus. The youngest was a man in his 20s from Mission.

Of the new 412 cases reported Wednesday, 123 are confirmed, 286 are probable and three are suspect.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of Cases 0-11 113 12-19 56 20s 50 30s 54 40s 54 50s 39 60s 23 70+ 23 Total: 412

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 104,685 positive infections and 3,015 coronavirus-related deaths.

There are currently 3,816 active cases in the county.

