Hidalgo County reports 93 school students testing positive for COVID-19
Hidalgo County reported eight coronavirus related deaths Thursday and 520 total positive cases of the disease.
Those total cases included seven staff members and 93 students in Hidalgo County school districts who tested positive for the virus, according to the Thursday report. The report did not identify the campuses.
According to the report released Thursday, there are currently 462 patients with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County hospitals. Of those cases, 417 are adult and 45 are pediatric.
The county also reported 119 patients with COVID-19 in intensive care units. Of those cases, 113 are adult and six are pediatric.
Eight people from Donna, Edinburg, Mission, Pharr and San Juan died as a result of the virus, according to the Thursday report. The youngest was a man in his 30s from Edinburg.
Of the new 520 cases reported Thursday, 139 are confirmed and 381 are suspect.
The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:
|Age Range
|Number of Cases
|0-11
|116
|12-19
|89
|20s
|73
|30s
|61
|40s
|71
|50s
|52
|60s
|31
|70+
|27
|Total:
|520
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 105,205 positive infections and 3,023 coronavirus-related deaths.
There are currently 3,46 active cases in the county.
RELATED:
- Wednesday's report: Hidalgo County reports 6 pediatric COVID patients in intensive care units
- Tuesday's report: Hidalgo County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 521 positive cases
- Monday's report: Hidalgo County reports 10 coronavirus-related deaths, 483 positive cases
More News
News Video
-
Job fairs in Brownsville, McAllen also administering COVID vaccines
-
Sheriff: Homicide investigation underway north of Weslaco
-
McAllen ISD students, staff hold vigil in honor of soccer player Moira...
-
More Texas school districts sue the governor over mask-mandate ban
-
Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 130 positive cases