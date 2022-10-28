Hidalgo County reports one coronavirus-related death, 40 cases of COVID-19

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 40 cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 70s or older from McAllen died as a result of the virus. He was not vaccinated, according to the report that covers a two-day period from Oct. 25 through Oct. 27.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 5 12-19 3 20s 1 30s 9 40s 3 50s 6 60s 7 70+ 6 Total: 40

The county also reported that 34 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 30 adults and four children.

Of the 34 people hospitalized with COVID-19, nine adults are in intensive care units.

Across school districts in Hidalgo County, 25 staff members and 38 students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 4,027 people have died due to the virus in the county and 235,261 people have tested positive.

There are currently 121 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.