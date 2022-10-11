Hidalgo County reports three coronavirus-related deaths, 135 cases of COVID-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 135 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

A woman from in her 50s from Mission, a woman in her 70s or older from San Juan, and a man in his 70s or older from McAllen died as a result of the virus. All three of them were vaccinated, according to the report.

The report covered a three-day period from Oct. 7 through Oct. 10.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 27 12-19 15 20s 16 30s 16 40s 11 50s 18 60s 13 70+ 19 Total: 135

The county also reported 45 people are currently hospitalized with COIVD-19, which include 41 adults and four children.

Of the 45 people hospitalized with COVID-19, eight adults and one child are in intensive care units.

Across school districts in Hidalgo County, six staff members and 16 students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 4,015 people have died due to the virus in the county and 234,483 people have tested positive.

There are currently 242 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.