WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Jan. 4, 2026
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, Cable 1240, at 11 a.m.
Can't watch the video? Click here.
More News
News Video
-
City of Edinburg offering residents recycling opportunity for Christmas trees
-
Harlingen Fire Department selling calendars to raise money for animal shelter
-
Man killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Weslaco
-
Venezuelan's in the Valley react to Nicolas Maduro's capture
-
American Red Cross of South Texas seeking volunteers
Sports Video
-
Palmview victorious in nail-biter over Mission; Pioneer & PSJA North pick up...
-
High School Basketball District play continues on New Years Eve
-
UTRGV Falls short against Nicholls on last home game of 2025
-
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer kicked off the regular season with win over...
-
Sharyland Pioneer earns the comeback win over Sharyland