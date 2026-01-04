x

American Red Cross of South Texas seeking volunteers

American Red Cross of South Texas seeking volunteers
5 hours 22 minutes 38 seconds ago Sunday, January 04 2026 Jan 4, 2026 January 04, 2026 2:36 PM January 04, 2026 in News - Local

The American Red Cross of South Texas is asking people to become volunteers. 

They're hoping to train new volunteers so they are ready to respond at a moment's notice. People can help in several ways, such as lending a hand to veterans or making sure emergency supplies are stocked.  

The American Red Cross says they'll work with volunteers to find a role that fits their schedule.

"Maybe they're available once a month, well they may not qualify for being a duty officer, if that makes sense, because the minimum availability for that role is once a week for six hours, so we try to go based on their need and their availability looks like," American Red Cross of South Texas Executive Director Kayla Gonzalez said.

In-person training sessions begin this month.

For more information or to sign up to become a volunteer, click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days