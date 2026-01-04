American Red Cross of South Texas seeking volunteers

The American Red Cross of South Texas is asking people to become volunteers.

They're hoping to train new volunteers so they are ready to respond at a moment's notice. People can help in several ways, such as lending a hand to veterans or making sure emergency supplies are stocked.

The American Red Cross says they'll work with volunteers to find a role that fits their schedule.

"Maybe they're available once a month, well they may not qualify for being a duty officer, if that makes sense, because the minimum availability for that role is once a week for six hours, so we try to go based on their need and their availability looks like," American Red Cross of South Texas Executive Director Kayla Gonzalez said.

In-person training sessions begin this month.

For more information or to sign up to become a volunteer, click here.