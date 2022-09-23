Hidalgo County reports three coronavirus-related deaths, 285 cases of COVID-19

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Friday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 285 cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Two men in their 70s or older from Edinburg and a woman in her 70s or older from Pharr died as a result of the virus. Two of the individuals were not vaccinated, according to the report.

The report covers a two-day period from Sept. 20 through Sept. 22.

The people who reportedly tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 28 12-19 27 20s 48 30s 31 40s 48 50s 45 60s 19 70+ 39 Total: 285

The county also reported 60 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 37 adults and 23 children.

Of the 60 people hospitalized with COVID-19, eight people are in intensive care units, including seven adults and one child.

Across school districts in Hidalgo County, 107 staff members and 379 students tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 3,998 people have died due to the virus in the county and 232,960 people have tested positive.

There are currently 951 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.