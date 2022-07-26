Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 1,516 cases of COIVD-19

Hidalgo County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 1,516 cases of COVID-19. according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who died were a woman in her 50s from Donna and a man in his 60s from Edinburg, according to the report. Both individuals were not vaccinated.

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 279 12-19 120 20s 282 30s 191 40s 179 50s 153 60s 152 70+ 160 Total: 1516

The county also reported that 123 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 95 adults and 28 children.

Of the 123 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 19 people are in intensive care units. They include 17 adults and two children.

Since the pandemic began, 3,941 people have died due to the virus in the county and 218,853 people have tested positive.

There are currently 3,127 reported active cases of COIVD-19 in the county.