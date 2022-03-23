Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 864 positive cases of COVID

Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported two people died due to the virus and 864 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Both people who died, a man and woman in their 70s or older, were not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 161 12-19 127 20s 136 30s 125 40s 94 50s 88 60s 56 70+ 77 Total: 864

The county also reported 42 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 40 adults and two children.

Of the 42 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 14 patients are in intensive care units, including 13 adults and one child.

Across Hidalgo County schools, three staff members and four students tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, 196,340 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,877 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 183 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.