x

Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 864 positive cases of COVID

5 hours 9 minutes 53 seconds ago Wednesday, March 23 2022 Mar 23, 2022 March 23, 2022 3:34 PM March 23, 2022 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic
Photo credit: Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County on Wednesday reported two people died due to the virus and 864 people tested positive for COVID-19.

Both people who died, a man and woman in their 70s or older, were not vaccinated, according to the report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases
0-11 161
12-19 127
20s 136
30s 125
40s 94
50s 88
60s 56
70+ 77
Total: 864

The county also reported 42 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 40 adults and two children.

Of the 42 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 14 patients are in intensive care units, including 13 adults and one child.

Across Hidalgo County schools, three staff members and four students tested positive for COVID-19. 

Since the pandemic began, 196,340 people have tested positive for the virus, and 3,877 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 183 reported active cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days