Hidalgo County sheriff: Decomposed body found in Palmview, authorities investigating

8 hours 33 minutes 40 seconds ago Monday, January 18 2021 Jan 18, 2021 January 18, 2021 7:25 AM January 18, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

Multiple authorities are investigating after a man's decomposing body was found in Palmview, Sheriff Eddie Guerra said Sunday night on Twitter. 

Guerra says a man's decomposed body was found in a brushy area at the end of Silver Spur Lane. 

The Palmview Police Department, Hidalgo County Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene specialists are investigating the death. 

