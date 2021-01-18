Hidalgo County sheriff: Decomposed body found in Palmview, authorities investigating

Multiple authorities are investigating after a man's decomposing body was found in Palmview, Sheriff Eddie Guerra said Sunday night on Twitter.

Our Major Crimes Unit along with our Crime Scene Specialist are assisting investigators with Palmview PD after a decomposed body of a adult male was discovered in a brushy area at the end of Silver Spur Ln. Further details will be provided by Palmview PD when available. pic.twitter.com/wJCjGOgIfd — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) January 18, 2021

Guerra says a man's decomposed body was found in a brushy area at the end of Silver Spur Lane.

The Palmview Police Department, Hidalgo County Major Crimes Unit and Crime Scene specialists are investigating the death.