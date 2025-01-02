x

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra sworn in for new term

Thursday, January 02 2025

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra was sworn in for a new term on Wednesday.

He won re-election in November. Guerra was first elected in 2014 after he was appointed sheriff that same year.

The sheriff was sworn in alongside other newly commissioned deputies.

