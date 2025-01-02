Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra sworn in for new term
Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra was sworn in for a new term on Wednesday.
He won re-election in November. Guerra was first elected in 2014 after he was appointed sheriff that same year.
The sheriff was sworn in alongside other newly commissioned deputies.
More News
News Video
-
‘I feel like our family is complete:’ Father of Rilee Crouch reunited...
-
Pet of the Week: Lion King the Husky
-
SpaceX seeks public input regarding potentially launching 25 times a year in...
-
Missing McAllen elderly man found, reunited with family
-
Raymondville police: Man wanted on warrants for sexual child abuse