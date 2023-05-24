WATCH LIVE: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office holds press conference on officer involved shooting.
Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office shot and killed a man during a domestic dispute Tuesday night.
Authorities responded to the 200 block of Moonstone Drive in rural Donna after reports of a domestic disturbance, according to a social media post by the sheriff's office.
Deputies observed a husband attempting to strike his wife with his vehicle. Deputies fired their weapons, striking the suspect, according to the post.
The suspect died of his injuries at a local hospital, according to the post.
