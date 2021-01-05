Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office asks for help to solve cold-case murder

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office asked the public for help Tuesday to solve a cold-case murder.

On May 12, 2015, deputies found Reynaldo Castaneda, 52, and Alberto Castaneda, 74, dead in a house near the intersection of Mile 10 North and Mile 1 West near Mercedes, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

"The investigation has been classified as a homicide and remains under investigation," according to the Sheriff's Office. "The family members of the victims and investigators are urging anyone with information regarding this case to PLEASE come forward."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (956) 383-8114 or Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS.

If the information leads to an arrest, the tipster may be eligible for a cash reward.

The Sheriff's Office also accepts tips through the "P3 Tips" app.