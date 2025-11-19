Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office holding turkey giveaway
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public to attend their annual turkey giveaway.
The giveaway is set for Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. at 1000 N. Texas Ave. in Mercedes.
According to a spokesperson, 800 turkeys will be distributed, and only one turkey per vehicle will be given out.
Call 956-292-7070 for more information.
More News
News Video
-
Sheriff's office seeking missing man last seen in Alamo
-
Alamo man identified as suspect in McAllen shooting
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office holding turkey giveaway
-
Alamo mother charged after 1-year-old child dies of strangulation, sheriff's office says
-
Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office offers holiday safety tips
Sports Video
-
Weslaco & Los Fresnos pick up wins as RGV high school basketball...
-
UTRGV football prepares for season finale against East Texas A&M
-
Playmakers - Week 12 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
Playmakers - Week 12 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 1
-
UTRGV men's basketball shines in home opener with 110-53 win