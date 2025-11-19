Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office holding turkey giveaway

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is inviting the public to attend their annual turkey giveaway.

The giveaway is set for Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. at 1000 N. Texas Ave. in Mercedes.

According to a spokesperson, 800 turkeys will be distributed, and only one turkey per vehicle will be given out.

Call 956-292-7070 for more information.