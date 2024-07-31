Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office holds backpack giveaway in Mercedes

The new school year is just weeks away, and the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is giving away 3,000 backpacks on Wednesday.

These backpacks come with school supplies, including paper, pencils and folders.

The sheriff's office says it's their way of giving back.

"We want to let the community know that we care about them and the shear engagement with them, we get to hear them out they listen to us, and we listen to them," Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Enrique Longoria said.

Free haircuts will also be provided, and children must be present to get the free backpack.

The backpack giveaway is happening on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at the Mercedes Dome Shelter, located at 1202 North Vermont Avenue.