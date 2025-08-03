Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office holds vehicle theft prevention event in Weslaco

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office offered free wheel locks and catalytic converter etching during a Saturday event in Weslaco.

The event, held at the Payne Auto Mall on 2102 E. Expressway 83, focused on vehicle theft prevention.

The free etching was provided to make it easier to locate the catalytic converters if they’re ever stolen.

“Once we find who the suspects are, we try to do our due diligence and try to arrest them and try to recover the items and return them to the property owners,” Hidalgo County sheriff’s Office spokesman Raul Gonzalez said.

The sheriff’s office said they plan to hold similar events later.