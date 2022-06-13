Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office in search of woman accused of theft

A social media post has been circulating online about a man abducting women on Cesar Chavez road.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office says they are aware of the post but are not investigating such cases, they are however seeking the public's help in identifying a woman accused of theft.

The woman was last seen driving a white Chevy Cobalt.

Those with information about her whereabouts are urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office at 956-668-TIPS.

