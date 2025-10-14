Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigate body found near canal in Alamo
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a dead body found near a canal in Alamo on Tuesday.
Deputies responded to the 2900 block of South Alamo Road at around 8:58 a.m. where they located a dead male at the scene, according to a news release.
The news release said the man's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.
More News
News Video
-
Made in the 956: Valley chef taking social media by storm
-
Crowds react to SpaceX's 11th Starship test flight at Boca Chica Beach
-
Heart of the Valley: Health expert talks importance of mammogram screenings
-
Teen helps rescue elderly couple trapped in Weslaco expressway crash
-
Sevilla Café reopens following fire