Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office investigate body found near canal in Alamo

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a dead body found near a canal in Alamo on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the 2900 block of South Alamo Road at around 8:58 a.m. where they located a dead male at the scene, according to a news release.

The news release said the man's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 956-383-8114 or the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-668-8477.