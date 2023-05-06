Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office: Robbery suspect arrested following officer-involved shooting

A 53-year-old man is behind bars in connection with a robbery that ended in an officer-involved shooting, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the Hidalgo County sheriff’s Office responded to the Trevino’s Drive-Thru, located at 7108 N. Minnesota Rd. near Mission, on Thursday, May 4 at around 10:22 p.m. in reference to a robbery.

When investigators with the sheriff’s office arrived at the location, they noticed a man identified as Xavier Zamora running from the store toward a truck near the business, according to a news release.

According to Hidalgo County sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Enrique Longoria, Zamora appeared to be pointing a gun at investigators.

The vehicle Zamora was heading to was shot at by investigators attempting to detain him, Longoria said.

Zamora faced a judge on Friday who charged him with multiple charges including robbery, evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Zamora’s bond was set at $340,000.

The deputy who fired their weapon at the scene is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.