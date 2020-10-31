Hidalgo County sheriff selected to lead border security committee
The Major County Sheriffs of America announced Wednesday that Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. "Eddie" Guerra will head the association's Border Security Committee.
More than 100 sheriffs are members of the association, which represents the country's most populous counties and parishes.
Guerra said he hopes to provide other sheriffs with insight about what works — and what doesn't — on the border.
