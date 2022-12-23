Hidalgo County sheriff: Welfare check ends in shooting

A homeowner in rural Weslaco was shot Friday after deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare concern.

Deputies responded to the 700 block of Mile 3 ½ after neighbors reported shots were fired in the home, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

When deputies arrived, the homeowner pointed a weapon at law enforcement and was shot, Guerra said.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, Guerra added.