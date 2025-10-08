Hidalgo County State of the County Address set for Wednesday

Hidalgo County will hold its State of the County address for the first time in over a decade, according to a news release.

The state of the County Address is set for Wednesday, Oct. 8 at the McAllen Convention Center.

“Hidalgo County’s 2025 State of the County address celebrates a community that is stronger, more united, and more resilient than ever,” the news release stated.

The theme of the address is “Gateway to Prosperity,” which the release says highlights the progress of the county, and the challenges and prospects that lies ahead.

“Prosperity is not just about economic growth—it’s about creating a community where every family feels secure, supported, and hopeful for the future,” Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez said in a statement. “Hidalgo County is building opportunities today so that our children and grandchildren can prosper tomorrow.”

The address starts at 6:30 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m.

Residents can watch the address live on KRGV Somos el Valle 5.2 at 6:30 p.m., and on KRGV’s Facebook page starting at 7:30 p.m.

