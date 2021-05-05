Hidalgo County tire collection event set for Saturday

In preparation for Hurricane season, rural county residents can dump old tires at free collections throughout Hidalgo County.

The 12 sites will be set up on Saturday, May 8 according to a news release from the county.

The locations include:

Hidalgo County Precinct #1: 956-968-8733 - ID and Utility Bill

1. Mile 4 ½ North East of FM 493, Donna TX - (7 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

2. Mile 5 ½ West Road & Mile 21, North Monte Alto TX – (7 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

3. Mile 1 East & 6 North, Mercedes TX – (7 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

4. Mile 11 North & Mile 1 ½ W, Weslaco TX – (7 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

5. 29606 McKinley (Corner of McKinley & 5th Street), Hargill TX –

(7 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Hidalgo County Precinct #2: 956-787-1891- ID and Utility Bill

6. 119 E. El Gato Rd. (1 Mile East of S. Tower Rd./Border Rd. & El Gato), Alamo TX – (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Hidalgo County Precinct #3: 956-585-4509 - ID and Utility Bill

7. Mile 7 (Hwy. 107) & Salida Del Sol Rd., Peñitas TX – (8 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

8. 6 ¾ Mile N. (1/4 Mile S. Hwy 107 on Los Ebanos), Alton TX –

(8 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

9. Corner of Military Rd. and FM 886, Sullivan TX – (8 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

10. Military Rd. 0.5 Mile West of FM 1427, Peñitas TX – (8 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Hidalgo County Precinct #4: 956-383-3112 - ID and Utility Bill

11. 1051 N. Doolittle, Edinburg TX – (8 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

12. 0.25 Mile East of Hwy 281 on FM 186, Linn-San Manuel TX

(8 a.m to 12 p.m.)

The Road to Recycling event is sponsored by the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality through a regional collaboration of RGV cities and counties. The goal is to reduce the number of unwanted tires found in yards, collecting water and creating ideal breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes, according to a news release from the county.

LRGVDC requests that those dumping their tires practice social distancing guidelines and wear a facial covering/mask when dropping off tires at collection sites.

Event Rules:

• 10 tires per person maximum at county collection sites (no oversized or tractor tires)

• Proof of residency required (driver license & utility bill)

• Must be a resident of the collection site location