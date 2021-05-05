x

Hidalgo County tire collection event set for Saturday

5 hours 37 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, May 05 2021 May 5, 2021 May 05, 2021 2:32 PM May 05, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

In preparation for Hurricane season, rural county residents can dump old tires at free collections throughout Hidalgo County.

The 12 sites will be set up on Saturday, May 8 according to a news release from the county.

The locations include:

Hidalgo County Precinct #1: 956-968-8733 - ID and Utility Bill

1.      Mile 4 ½ North East of FM 493, Donna TX - (7 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

2.      Mile 5 ½ West Road & Mile 21, North Monte Alto TX – (7 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

3.      Mile 1 East & 6 North, Mercedes TX – (7 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

4.      Mile 11 North & Mile 1 ½ W, Weslaco TX – (7 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

5.      29606 McKinley (Corner of McKinley & 5th Street), Hargill TX –

(7 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Hidalgo County Precinct #2: 956-787-1891- ID and Utility Bill

6.      119 E. El Gato Rd. (1 Mile East of S. Tower Rd./Border Rd. & El Gato), Alamo TX –  (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Hidalgo County Precinct #3: 956-585-4509 - ID and Utility Bill

7.      Mile 7 (Hwy. 107) & Salida Del Sol Rd., Peñitas TX – (8 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

8.      6 ¾ Mile N. (1/4 Mile S. Hwy 107 on Los Ebanos), Alton TX –

(8 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

9.      Corner of Military Rd. and FM 886, Sullivan TX – (8 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

10.  Military Rd. 0.5 Mile West of FM 1427, Peñitas TX – (8 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Hidalgo County Precinct #4: 956-383-3112 - ID and Utility Bill

11.  1051 N. Doolittle, Edinburg TX – (8 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

12.  0.25 Mile East of Hwy 281 on FM 186, Linn-San Manuel TX

(8 a.m to 12 p.m.)

The Road to Recycling event is sponsored by the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality through a regional collaboration of RGV cities and counties. The goal is to reduce the number of unwanted tires found in yards, collecting water and creating ideal breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes, according to a news release from the county.

LRGVDC requests that those dumping their tires practice social distancing guidelines and wear a facial covering/mask when dropping off tires at collection sites.

Event Rules:

10 tires per person maximum at county collection sites (no oversized or tractor tires)

Proof of residency required (driver license & utility bill)

Must be a resident of the collection site location

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days