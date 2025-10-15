Hidalgo County using new voter check-in machines
Hidalgo County voters may notice the check-in process will be a little different.
Voters will now be checking in on tablets called "e-vids."
The tablets hold the voter database.
Instead of the paper-based check in process, voters will now check in and sign their names on the tablet.
Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Hilda Salinas said poll workers are already being trained on how to use the new tech.
“It’s something that we have already been working on — trying to upgrade, modernizing — [for a] smooth voting experience at the polling locations."
The new tablets will be at every Hidalgo County polling location
More News
News Video
-
4 children hospitalized following mobile home fire in Hidalgo County
-
Elsa police: Middle school student shoots self in the leg on campus
-
Residents in city of Hidalgo accepting donations for flood victims in Mexico
-
Cameron County continues discussing lease agreement with Chapel by the Sea
-
Hidalgo County using new voter check-in machines
Sports Video
-
UTRGV women's soccer set to face Nicholls on Thursday
-
Band of the Week 2025: PSJA High School
-
Playmakers - Week 7 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
Playmakers - Week 7 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 1
-
Los Fresnos, Mission Veterans, & La Feria volleyball keep pace in district...