Hidalgo County using new voter check-in machines

Hidalgo County voters may notice the check-in process will be a little different.

Voters will now be checking in on tablets called "e-vids."

The tablets hold the voter database.

Instead of the paper-based check in process, voters will now check in and sign their names on the tablet.

Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Hilda Salinas said poll workers are already being trained on how to use the new tech.

“It’s something that we have already been working on — trying to upgrade, modernizing — [for a] smooth voting experience at the polling locations."

The new tablets will be at every Hidalgo County polling location