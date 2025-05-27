Hidalgo ISD names lone finalist for superintendent of schools

The Hidalgo Independent School District has named Dr. J.A. Gonzalez as the lone finalist for superintendent of schools, according to a news release.

The news release said there is a 21-day waiting period required before Gonzalez is expected to officially take on the role of superintendent.

Gonzalez was previously the superintendent at Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District and McAllen Independent School District.

The news release said Gonzalez has 28 years in public education, beginning as a science teacher and coach. He then served nine years as secondary principal and nine years as a public school superintendent.

Gonzalez was honored as the 2020 Texas Superintendent of the Year, beating out 1,200 superintendent, and was the 2021 Texas nominee for the National Superintendent of the Year, according to the news release.

The news release said Gonzalez also served as an adjunct professor in educational leadership and an instructor for an alternative certification program for teachers.