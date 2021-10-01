x

Hidalgo ISD receives medical beds from DHR Health

By: Crystal Martinez

Hidalgo ISD has strict rules pertaining to COVID-19, including testing daily for staff and when needed for students.

District officials hope the eight new beds they received from DHR Health will help minimize the transmission and infection of the virus.

"These beds will go to really comfort our students who may be ill or God forbid maybe test positive for COVID,” Hidalgo ISD school board President Rafael Garza said. “

The medical assistant at the school says this is a huge improvement.

The beds will be divided among the schools in the district based on the number of students.   

