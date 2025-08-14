Hidalgo man sentenced to 9 years after creating and distributing child porn to a minor

A Hidalgo man was sentenced for creating and distributing videos of sexual activity to a minor, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ganjei.

The news release said 29-year-old Rogelio Pruneda III pleaded guilty on June 2. He was sentenced to nine years in federal prison.

During his hearing, the court heard testimony from the victim's parents asking for Pruneda to be held accountable and receive the appropriate treatment, according to the news release.

The news release said the court also heard how Pruneda engaged in similar conduct with a minor relative, and he used that relationship to locate and recruit the victim into exchanging goods for sex.

While handing down his prison term, the court found Pruneda attempted to obstruct justice by contacting witnesses in the investigation, according to the news release. The court also noted the age gap between Pruneda and the victim.

The news release said Pruneda was ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to the victim and will serve five years of supervised release following his prison term. He will also have to comply with numerous requirements to restrict his access to children and the internet, and he must register as a sex offender.

It was revealed during the investigation, Pruneda used a minor relative to find the female victim, according to the news release. The relative told the victim Pruneda would treat her like a "sugar daddy."

From July through October 2022, Pruneda used Facebook Messenger to contact the victim. He offered her money and THC vape cartridges in exchange for sexual acts which he recorded, according to the news release. Pruneda later sent two of the videos to the victim.

The news release said the victim's parents discovered the relationship and reported it to authorities. The victim confirmed the videos were between herself and Pruneda in his vehicle.

Pruneda has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.