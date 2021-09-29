Hidalgo to Hold City Council Election Recount

HIDALGO - The city of Hidalgo will re-do an election for one of its city council seats.

Oziel Trevino and Gilberto Perez will face off again in early voting starting Feb. 27. Officials said Election Day starts Mar. 4.

Trevino won the November election by just six votes. He currently holds the Hidalgo’s City Council Place 5 seat.

A judge ordered a new election after Perez filed a lawsuit over illegal votes cast through mail-in ballots.