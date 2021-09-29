Hidalgo to Hold City Council Election Recount
HIDALGO - The city of Hidalgo will re-do an election for one of its city council seats.
Oziel Trevino and Gilberto Perez will face off again in early voting starting Feb. 27. Officials said Election Day starts Mar. 4.
Trevino won the November election by just six votes. He currently holds the Hidalgo’s City Council Place 5 seat.
A judge ordered a new election after Perez filed a lawsuit over illegal votes cast through mail-in ballots.
More News
News Video
-
STC announces second round of student debt relief, free tuition
-
UTRGV hosts community seminar on mosquito prevention
-
Community gathers to pay respects to Bishop Peña
-
Cameron County health authority anticipates busy flu season
-
Trial date set for Alamo man accused of murdering high school student