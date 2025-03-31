x

High School Basketball All-Valley Showcase

March 30, 2025 in Sports

Edinburg, TX -- The RGV Vipers partnered up with Driscoll Health Plan to host The All-Valley showcase at the Bert Ogden Arena. The girls game started off the day, the West team won it over the East team 101-61.  Meanwhile the boys game took it to overtime and D'Aundre Canada came in clutch for the West team with a layup to win it 107-105.

