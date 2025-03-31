x

High school soccer Playoffs: Regional Semifinals

High school soccer Playoffs: Regional Semifinals
4 hours 52 minutes 33 seconds ago Sunday, March 30 2025 Mar 30, 2025 March 30, 2025 7:35 PM March 30, 2025 in Sports

Corpus Christi, TX -- The Progreso Red Ants came back from a 2-0 deficit against La Vernia, to win it 3-2 with two goals from midfielder Carlos Lopez. 

Meanwhile the Hidalgo Pirates completely dominated Davenport to get the 4-1 victory.

Progreso and Hidalgo will meet in the Regional Final for the ticket to the final four round. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days