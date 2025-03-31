High school soccer Playoffs: Regional Semifinals

Corpus Christi, TX -- The Progreso Red Ants came back from a 2-0 deficit against La Vernia, to win it 3-2 with two goals from midfielder Carlos Lopez.

Meanwhile the Hidalgo Pirates completely dominated Davenport to get the 4-1 victory.

Progreso and Hidalgo will meet in the Regional Final for the ticket to the final four round.