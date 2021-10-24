x

High school volleyball highlights 10/23

2 hours 52 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, October 23 2021 Oct 23, 2021 October 23, 2021 10:45 PM October 23, 2021 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Bulldogs swept the Sharyland Rattlers in the penultimate 31-5A district match.

McAllen Memorial beat Nikki Rowe on the road in four sets. Click on the video to view the highlights

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days