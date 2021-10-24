High school volleyball highlights 10/23
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Bulldogs swept the Sharyland Rattlers in the penultimate 31-5A district match.
McAllen Memorial beat Nikki Rowe on the road in four sets. Click on the video to view the highlights
More News
News Video
-
Tamaulipas governor orders more state police in Matamoros after cartel gun battle
-
McAllen mayor reflects on current term in office
-
Despite drop in unemployment rate, local restaurant struggling to hire more workers
-
Proposed state amendment would prevent nursing homes from blocking family visits
-
DPS: 2 dead, 5 hospitalized after crash in Palmview