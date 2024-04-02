Highway 83 League Celebrates 20 Years

DONNA – Volleyball teams are getting extra practice in this summer with the RGV Juniors Highway 83 League.

It’s a summer league that’s been around for two decades.

“It actually started 21 years ago with two high school coaches coming together,” said RGV Jrs Volleyball founder Oscar Segovia. “Tammi Newman from Sharyland High School and Cindy Billescas from PSJA. We all came together and said we want to do something exciting. We came to the conclusion that it would be the best and the first-ever league.”

A total of 16 teams are in this year’s league.

Mikela Mireles and her Harlingen South teammates are using this time to polish their game.

“We work on new rotations and different positions that each player can play so they can focus on what they’re best at to help the team succeed,” said Mireles.

One Valley team that had success last year was Brownsville Rivera. The Raiders won their first district title in 10 years.

As Rivera gets ready for a new season, they’re in the Highway 83 League with their head coach observing from the bleachers.

“It’s awesome to come to the league here and watch what they’re doing,” said Rivera coach Mary Elizabeth Avelar-Guerra. “As I’m watching them participate, I’m also looking at what they have to work on, what I have to work on when they get to me. It gives me a step-up before I actually get the girls.”

Teams play twice a week for a month. When it’s all over, four division titles are handed out and everyone goes home a little more prepared for the upcoming season.

“A team without chemistry, it’s very hard to play together and win together,” said Mireles. “So these leagues, they help us bond more, talk to each other more just to be successful.”

“Donna ISD has been a spectacular host for about 10 years,” said Segovia. “We’re very happy that the league keeps being big as it is. We hope it keeps on making these girls and Valley teams better.”

The UIL volleyball season begins August 6th.