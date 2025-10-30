Hispanic community to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos on Nov. 1
This weekend is Dia De Los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead.
It's a tradition in many Hispanic households that celebrates life.
Ofrendas are a big part of the holiday tradition. They're decorated with sugar skulls, decorative banners and the favorite foods, drinks and personal items of those being remembered.
"We need the four elements. We have fire with the candles, we have photos which is the intellectual, habitual stuff, and we also have Marigold that makes us smell and the food that makes us taste," actress and singer Luna Beltran said.
Dia De Los Muertos is a two-day holiday. The spirits of children are meant to be honored on November 1 and adults are remembered on November 2.
