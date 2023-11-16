Holiday dinners being provided during HEB’s 30th annual Feast of Sharing dinner in Harlingen

The public is invited to participate in a free holiday dinner Thursday in Harlingen.

HEB is kicking off the holiday season with their 30th annual Feast of Sharing holiday dinner at the Harlingen Convention Center, located at 701 Harlingen Heights Drive.

The event started Thursday, Nov. 16 at 11 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

The event, which is open to the public, also includes live music, entertainment, family-friendly activities, and community services, a news release from HEB stated.

The HEB Pharmacy team also will provide free flu shots, which will be available while supplies last.