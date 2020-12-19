Holiday season sometimes difficult for people with disabilities

For people with disabilities, the holidays can be difficult.

The holidays bring families together. People with disabilities, though, typically start dating later in life and are less likely to marry, according to a study by the Maryland Population Research Center at the University of Maryland-College Park.

People with disabilities also sometimes struggle with complex social interactions and new experiences.

"For me, sensory overload can be very difficult," said Esthela Martinez, a student at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. "And it can take me a long time to adjust."

