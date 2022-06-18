Homicide investigation underway in Alton
The Alton Police Department is investigating after a man was found deceased Saturday on a ranch property.
Officers with the Alton Police department were called to a ranch property east of Conway Avenue on the Mile 6 Line at around 7:38 a.m. where they “observed” a deceased male on the property, according to a news release from Alton police Chief Jonathan Flores.
“Foul play is suspected and a homicide investigation is underway,” Chief Flores stated in the release.
No further information was available.
More News
News Video
-
Bipartisan committee visits Valley colonias to discuss flooding, infrastructure issues
-
Woman loses everything in Las Milpas house fire
-
Man claims to have spotted rare wild cat in Bayview
-
Abbott gives border security update in the Valley
-
Exclusive: Interview with reinstated Donna police chief