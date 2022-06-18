Homicide investigation underway in Alton

Photo credit: Alton police Chief Jonathan Flores

The Alton Police Department is investigating after a man was found deceased Saturday on a ranch property.

Officers with the Alton Police department were called to a ranch property east of Conway Avenue on the Mile 6 Line at around 7:38 a.m. where they “observed” a deceased male on the property, according to a news release from Alton police Chief Jonathan Flores.

“Foul play is suspected and a homicide investigation is underway,” Chief Flores stated in the release.

No further information was available.