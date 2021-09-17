Honduran migrant airlifted to hospital after attacked by swarm of bees in Peñitas

A Honduran woman was airlifted to a local hospital and several migrants were taken to medical facilities Thursday night after being attacked by a swarm of bees in Peñitas.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents were conducting riverine boat operations when they encountered the group who had just been attacked by a swarm of bees after crossing the Rio Grande.

CBP officials say the Honduran woman was stung multiple times and required medical assistance. A medical helicopter was requested to transport her to a hospital. Shortly before departing, the woman told agents she was separated from her two-year-old daughter during the attack.

Agents later found the two-year-old girl in good health within another group of migrants.

"In total, four of the 12 migrants were transported to medical facilities, all expected to make a full recovery," the press release stated.

This fiscal year, agents have performed over 1,000 rescues in the Valley, according to CBP.