‘Horse Covid on steroids:’ Valley ranchers on alert after outbreak of deadly horse virus detected in Texas

Ranchers across the Rio Grande Valley are on alert after the Texas Department of Agriculture announced that cases of a contagious virus found in horses were reported in the state.

The Texas Department of Agriculture said veterinarians began reporting cases of the Equine Herpesvirus Type 1 after a barrel racing event in Waco earlier this month. As of Thursday, the Equine Disease Communication Center reports 19 confirmed cases in Texas.

According to the USDA, the virus causes neurological and respiratory diseases in horses that can be fatal. Equine Herpesvirus Type 1 can also induce abortions or stillbirths in horses.

Harlingen resident Emma Smith said she's worried about the outbreak in central Texas.

“It can be passed on just through the air, it can be passed on through contact, it can live up to seven days on contact,” Smith said. “As far as we know, with this strain it is a huge risk for all the horses in the world."

The virus poses no risk to humans. Smith said she is taking every precaution to protect her horses.

“This is like the horse Covid on steroids because there are so many ways to spread the virus,” Smith said. “The measures we usually take are disinfecting our equipment, cleaning the trailer, and monitoring our horses to make sure they are OK. When we are at those locations, we try to keep our horses away from other horses."

There are vaccines to prevent serious symptoms in horses. Some horses can develop serious neurological symptoms.

Dr. John Montalbano, a veterinarian in Combes, said while the virus doesn't affect humans, people can spread the virus to horses.

Montalbano recommends all horses be up-to-date on their vaccines and that horse owners keep their herd at home.

“A lot of the horses can potentially be carriers of it,” Montalbano said. “Don't move your horse. If your premise is safe, don't move anywhere. There is a vaccine for it."

Smith regularly participates in competition across Texas. For now, she said she plans to sit those events out to protect her horses.

