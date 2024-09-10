House fire under investigation in La Grulla

A home in La Grulla was declared a total loss following a fire.

La Grulla firefighters responded to the blaze Tuesday at around 12:17 p.m. at the 50th block of Anna Street.

The fire is believed to have started in the garage, the fire department said.

The family and their dogs were home at the time, but all of them were able to get out. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters are still working to figure out what started the blaze.