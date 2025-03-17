Houston-area midwife arrested for allegedly providing illegal abortions

A nurse speaks with a patient at a clinic in Houston on Aug. 2, 2013. Credit: Michael Stravato for The Texas Tribune

A Houston-area midwife has been arrested on allegations she performed illegal abortions, the first criminal charges brought under the state’s near-total abortion ban, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Monday.

Maria Margarita Rojas, 48, was charged with the illegal performance of an abortion, as well as practicing medicine without a license, according to Paxton.

Rojas, who identified herself as “Dr. Maria,” operated a network of clinics in Waller, Cypress and Spring. According to Paxton’s news release, the clinics “unlawfully employed unlicensed individuals who falsely presented themselves as licensed medical professionals.”

Rojas also allegedly provided illegal abortion procedures at these clinics, a second-degree felony that comes with up to 20 years in prison.

Waller County District Attorney Sean Whittmore told The Texas Tribune that Paxton’s office brought the case to his attention. The Office of the Attorney General does not have independent prosecutorial authority in Texas, but Whittmore, a former assistant attorney general, said he has invited the state to handle the prosecution. Whittmore said more charges against Rojas are expected in the coming days, and the case will next go to a grand jury to consider indictment.

Abortion is banned in Texas, except in narrow circumstances to save the life of a pregnant patient. The law does not allow for the person who terminated their pregnancy to be prosecuted.

“In Texas, life is sacred. I will always do everything in my power to protect the unborn, defend our state’s pro-life laws, and work to ensure that unlicensed individuals endangering the lives of women by performing illegal abortions are fully prosecuted,” Paxton said in a statement. “Texas law protecting life is clear, and we will hold those who violate it accountable.”

Calls to Rojas’ clinics were not immediately answered Monday. Holly Shearman, a midwife who runs Tomball Birth Center, where Rojas worked part-time providing prenatal care, said she was “shocked” by the news of her arrest. She described Rojas as a devout Catholic and skilled midwife whose clinics provided health care to a primarily Spanish-speaking, low-income community.

“I don’t believe it for one second,” she said about the allegations. “I’ve known her for eight years and I’ve never heard her talk about anything like that. I just can’t picture Maria being involved in something like this.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

