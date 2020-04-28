x

Houston lab mass-processes FDA-approved COVID antibody test

3 hours 49 minutes 10 seconds ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 April 28, 2020 4:38 PM April 28, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

By JOHN L. MONE
Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - A Houston medical diagnostic lab is now capable of testing thousands of blood samples for coronavirus antibodies. SynerGene Laboratories, a facility owned by Principle Health Systems, is offering a COVID-19 test developed by pharmaceuticals giant, Abbott Laboratories. It tests for antibodies for the novel coronavirus and can can detect whether a person has been exposed. Principle CEO James Dieter says the test is different from others because it's been approved the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA has so far authorized only four tests. Dozens of other tests are being marketed nationwide without FDA authorization.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days