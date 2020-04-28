Houston lab mass-processes FDA-approved COVID antibody test

By JOHN L. MONE

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) - A Houston medical diagnostic lab is now capable of testing thousands of blood samples for coronavirus antibodies. SynerGene Laboratories, a facility owned by Principle Health Systems, is offering a COVID-19 test developed by pharmaceuticals giant, Abbott Laboratories. It tests for antibodies for the novel coronavirus and can can detect whether a person has been exposed. Principle CEO James Dieter says the test is different from others because it's been approved the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA has so far authorized only four tests. Dozens of other tests are being marketed nationwide without FDA authorization.

