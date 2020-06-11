Houston to remove Confederate statues from city parks
HOUSTON (AP) - Houston officials say they will remove from city parks statues that pay tribute to the Confederacy. Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Thursday that he will implement the findings of a city task force chosen to recommend what to do with two statues. The statue of a Confederate soldier called “Spirit of The Confederacy" will be moved from Sam Houston Park downtown to the Houston Museum of African American Culture. A statue of Dick Dowling will be moved from Hermann Park to the Sabine Pass Battleground State Historical Site near Port Arthur.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
