Houston to remove Confederate statues from city parks

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston officials say they will remove from city parks statues that pay tribute to the Confederacy. Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Thursday that he will implement the findings of a city task force chosen to recommend what to do with two statues. The statue of a Confederate soldier called “Spirit of The Confederacy" will be moved from Sam Houston Park downtown to the Houston Museum of African American Culture. A statue of Dick Dowling will be moved from Hermann Park to the Sabine Pass Battleground State Historical Site near Port Arthur.

